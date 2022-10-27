Sioux City man arrested after gun threat at Sioux City apartment building

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was arrested peacefully Tuesday evening after he threatened to "come out shooting" from his apartment.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to an apartment at 1311 Jackson St. at 6:37 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Upon their arrival, they found no fire, but located a man who was having a mental health crisis and waving a gun.

Police were summoned and began negotiating with the man, who was alone inside his apartment and brandished a gun, saying he would come out shooting. The Sioux City Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics team and hostage negotiators were called to the scene. The man, identified as Salvador Perez-Garcia, eventually put down the gun and surrendered without incident.

Perez-Garcia, 52, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, making a false report and first-degree harassment.