SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph in city streets overnight.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Raymon Olague was a passenger in a Lexus ES350 that crossed into South Dakota on Military Road and was stopped at about 11:50 p.m. because a headlight was out.

Olague got behind the wheel and sped back into Iowa on Military Road, reaching speeds above 100 mph in a 35 mph zone and running several stop signs on residential streets and a stoplight at West Seventh Street and Hamilton Boulevard.

Olague is accused of throwing a loaded handgun out the driver's side door before bailing out of the car and fleeing on foot. Olague locked himself inside a home at 2407 Center St. and would not comply with commands to come out. When officers made contact with him, he resisted arrest. He did not have a valid driver's license, court documents said.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-offense eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and fifth-degree theft for the possession of a stolen impact drill.

Olague, 30, also was wanted on a warrant for traffic violations issued to him after a March 2022 accident in which he fled from the scene.