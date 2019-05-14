SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Gordon Drive.
Tirell Wabasha, 37, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,300 bond on charges of second-degree theft, eluding and operating while intoxicated.
According to a complaint filed in the case, Wabasha sped away at about 11:42 p.m. on Saturday from South Sioux City officers who observed him driving a car that was displaying Iowa license plates belonging to another vehicle.
Officers in Sioux City took over the chase, which reached speeds of 90 mph over the Gordon Drive viaduct. According to the complaint, Wabasha weaved in and out of traffic and ran one motorist off the road. He ran a stop light at Gordon Drive and Virginia Street and crashed. After the crash, authorities discovered the car Wabasha was driving had been reported stolen in March 2018 in Sioux City and Wabasha had swapped out the license plates to elude detection.
After he was taken into custody, Wabasha admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the night and during the police chase, the complaint said. Wabasha refused to submit a blood or urine specimen.