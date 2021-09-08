Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. -- A Sioux City man was arrested on numerous charges at the conclusion of a high-speed chase Tuesday in Dixon County.
The chase began at 8:45 a.m., when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Subaru Outback speeding on U.S. Highway 20. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the Outback's driver sped away and a chase ensued, reaching speeds of more than 75 mph on county roads.
Failing to notice signs warning of a bridge out, the driver entered a construction zone and came to a stop about 10 feet from the drop-off where the bridge was missing.
Dawson Emmick, 21, was arrested without incident, and the trooper discovered a female and two 15-month-old children passengers. Emmick was booked into the Dixon County Jail on charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving while revoked, speeding, traveling on a closed road and two counts of child abuse/neglect causing no injury.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
