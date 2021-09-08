 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in Dixon County
0 Comments

Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in Dixon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PONCA, Neb. -- A Sioux City man was arrested on numerous charges at the conclusion of a high-speed chase Tuesday in Dixon County.

The chase began at 8:45 a.m., when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Subaru Outback speeding on U.S. Highway 20. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the Outback's driver sped away and a chase ensued, reaching speeds of more than 75 mph on county roads.

Failing to notice signs warning of a bridge out, the driver entered a construction zone and came to a stop about 10 feet from the drop-off where the bridge was missing.

WATCH NOW: North Sioux City pursuit ends in Sioux City crash

Dawson Emmick, 21, was arrested without incident, and the trooper discovered a female and two 15-month-old children passengers. Emmick was booked into the Dixon County Jail on charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving while revoked, speeding, traveling on a closed road and two counts of child abuse/neglect causing no injury.

Police car
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If a supervolcano explodes, Earth could feel it for thousands of years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News