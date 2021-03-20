Sioux City man arrested after shooting on 9th Street

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday on multiple felony counts after shooting at an occupied vehicle and pointing the gun at a bystander woman and child who were seeking cover.

At around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shooting incident at the 1000 block of Ninth Street. A man had emerged from a white car and shot multiple rounds at another car stopped behind him, with two males inside, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Two male victims suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

The shooter then pointed the gun on an uninvolved female and a child who were ducking for cover, according to the press release, before fleeing on foot.

Officers apprehended the shooter, 21-year-old Jose A. Nolasco of Sioux City, a short distance away and recovered the firearm.

Nolasco faces charges including two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault while participating in a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of going armed with intent.

He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $150,000 bond.