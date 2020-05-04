Sioux City man arrested after shots fired report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday night after reports of shots fired in a mid-city neighborhood.

Jason A. Mota, 26, was charged with discharging a weapon in city limits, carrying a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Based upon on information provided by witnesses, officers determined Mota had fired the shots at a residence on the 1600 block of Jackson St. at around 9:36 p.m. Sunday.

Officers obtained a search warrant at Mota's home and seized several firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police say no one was injured and no residences were struck during this incident.

