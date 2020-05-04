Sioux City man arrested after shots fired report

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday night after reports of shots fired in a mid-city neighborhood.
Jason A. Mota, 26, was charged with discharging a weapon in city limits, carrying a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Based upon on information provided by witnesses, officers determined Mota had fired the shots at a residence on the 1600 block of Jackson St. at around 9:36 p.m. Sunday.
Officers obtained a search warrant at Mota's home and seized several firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Police say no one was injured and no residences were struck during this incident.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.