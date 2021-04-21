Sioux City man arrested after striking police car with Hummer

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is accused of ramming a Sioux City Police vehicle with his Hummer early Wednesday in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Martin Plummer, 42, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $40,000 bond on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and several traffic violations.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, police were dispatched to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., at about 2:09 a.m. for a report of a intoxicated driver who had left the casino's parking lot. Officers intercepted the white Hummer at West Fourth Street and Hamilton Boulevard, where the driver was stopped at a red light.

The driver drove through the red light, and officers stopped him, identifying him as Plummer, who, according to the complaint, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

Plummer then rammed a squad car with the Hummer to elude officers and was apprehended after a pursuit that ended after he crashed his vehicle near West 17th and George streets, the complaint said.

Plummer performed field sobriety tests but refused breath and urine tests, the complaint said. Officers located 599 grams of marijuana inside the Hummer.

