Sioux City man arrested following hit-and-run at Walmart

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested on numerous charges Sunday following a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of the Singing Hills Walmart.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart, 3400 Singing Hills Blvd., where a disturbance had been reported. According to court documents, a yellow 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ricky Floyd Allen, 41, of Sioux City had "backed up in an aggressive manner" from a parking spot in the Walmart lot and collided with a motorcycle with two people on it.

The Chevrolet then crashed into two other parked vehicles in the parking lot, damaging each of them. The vehicle then sped away from the scene, according to the complaint.

Bystander footage of the incident, which circulated widely on social media Sunday, showed a large, noisy commotion after the Chevrolet crashed into the motorcycle and ran into the other vehicles. A man in the video can be seen shouting at the vehicle occupants and ordering them not to leave the scene, then apparently puncturing one of the vehicle's tires before it drove off. Other bystanders in the video appear to be shouting, calling the police and, in at least one case, brandishing a handgun.

Around 10 minutes after this, the Chevrolet was pulled over while travelling southbound on the Old Lakeport Road due to the flat tire, cracked windshield and the fact that it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the incident at Walmart, according to another criminal complaint.

Allen, the driver, "immediately stepped out of the vehicle and was taken into custody due to a possible firearm being in the vehicle," according to a criminal complaint, while the others in the car were also removed. Allen exhibited signs of intoxication, and his driver's license had been suspended since November.

The other occupants of the vehicle admitted to police that "Mr. Allen had been drinking throughout the day and immediately prior to the incident at Walmart," according to the criminal complaint. Allen began refusing to answer questions and avoided eye contact with police.

Due to a head injury, Allen was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was determined to be fit for confinement and of sound mind, according to the complaint. He refused several requests to be breathalyzed and at one point complained that his handcuffs were "too tight," then head-butted an office wall.

Police also determined that Allen had been seen leaving the Walmart immediately before the crash with another man, Hunter Davis Vanwyk, 28, carrying a stolen 24-pack of Bud Light beer, valued at $20.93.

Allen faces charges including operating while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, fifth-degree theft, reckless driving and a windshield citation. Vanwyk faces a fifth-degree theft charge.

Allen and Vanwyk were held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,500 bond each.