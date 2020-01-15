You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man arrested for drug possession in O'Brien County
Sioux City man arrested for drug possession in O'Brien County

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine after being involved in a vehicle rollover near Sanborn, Iowa.

The O'Brien County Communications Center received a report of a rollover accident near Sanborn at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday. A Sanborn police officer who responded to the call found the vehicle unoccupied, but later found the driver at the Casey's convenience store in Sanborn, according to a news release from the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Amber Dickinson, of Sioux City, told police she had a passenger named Zach. An O'Brien County Sheriff's Deputy then found Zachary Hayes hiding behind Don's Coop in Sanborn. A background check revealed that Hayes, 23, of Sioux City, was wanted in Woodbury County for a probation violation. Hayes was arrested, and authorities found him in possession of 180 grams of crystal meth.

Hayes was charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A traffic accident report was filed, and Dickinson was charged with failure to maintain control.

