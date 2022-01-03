Sioux City man arrested for firing shots into air on New Year's eve

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who decided to ring in the new year by firing gunshots into the air wound up jailed on gun charges.

Sioux City police were summoned to 1200 28th St. at about 10:46 p.m. Friday for a report of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived, the person who had called 911 told them her boyfriend, David Thompson, had been firing his handgun outside.

According to court documents, police found 11 spent shell casings in the front yard and located 36 live hollow-point rounds and recovered a Smith & Wesson M&P handgun that had been reported stolen in Sioux City in February 2020. Thompson could be heard yelling inside the home and came out onto the front porch. When told to put his hands up, he instead put them in his pockets and acted aggressively toward officers, court documents said.

Thompson, 46, was arrested and placed in handcuffs. Once at the Woodbury County Jail, he refused to exit a police vehicle and had to be physically removed.

Thompson admitted that the gun was his and that he had been celebrating the new year by firing it into the air. He also admitted to police that he was a convicted felon. He was booked into jail on felony charges of trafficking a stolen weapon used in a crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts and discharging a weapon within city limits. His bond was set at $10,000.

