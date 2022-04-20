Sioux City man arrested in road rage incident faces federal gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested after an alleged road rage incident in February now faces a federal gun charge.

Chad Hendrickson, 44, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. His trial was scheduled for June 21.

According to an April 12 indictment, Hendrickson was in possession of a Cobra .380 pistol on Feb. 16. Because of his four previous felony convictions, Hendrickson is prohibited from possession firearms.

Hendrickson was arrested Feb. 16 when, according to court documents, he pointed a handgun at another motorist while they were northbound on Pierce Street and said, "I will blow your head off."

Police who stopped Hendrickson found him in possession of a handgun, 0.08 grams of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue.

He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.

