SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested after an alleged road rage incident pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge.

Chad Hendrickson, 45, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful drug user.

Hendrickson was in possession of a Cobra .380 pistol on Feb. 16, and because of previous felony convictions, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Hendrickson was arrested Feb. 16 when, according to court documents, he pointed a handgun at another motorist while they were northbound on Pierce Street and said, "I will blow your head off."

Police who stopped Hendrickson found him in possession of a handgun, 0.08 grams of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue.

He was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court, but those charges were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.