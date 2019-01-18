SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on felony charges after police said he sought to sell methamphetamine and was carrying a firearm.
Levi Bergenske, 20, was arrested just before midnight Thursday by the Sioux City Police Department on the charges of possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon.
A police press release said Bergenske fled when they attempted to stop him in the 1900 block of Floyd Boulevard. After a pursuit through the city's northside, he was arrested a few miles west in the 3600 block of Hamilton Boulevard.
Bergenske was arrested on other misdemeanor traffic charges, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on bond.