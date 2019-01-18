Try 1 month for 99¢
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on felony charges after police said he sought to sell methamphetamine and was carrying a firearm.

Levi Bergenske, 20, was arrested just before midnight Thursday by the Sioux City Police Department on the charges of possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A police press release said Bergenske fled when they attempted to stop him in the 1900 block of Floyd Boulevard. After a pursuit through the city's northside, he was arrested a few miles west in the 3600 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

Bergenske was arrested on other misdemeanor traffic charges, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on bond.

County and education reporter

