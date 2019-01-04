SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on felony charges, after police said he sought to sell methamphetamine and was carrying a concealed weapon.
Matthew Spreng, 24, was arrested Friday by the Sioux City Police Department on the charge of possession of drugs with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.
Court documents said Spreng was arrested in the 600 block of 14th Street. He was found to be in possession of plastic bags with 11 grams of methamphetamine and a stun gun, which was in the pocket of a coat Spreng was wearing, an officer said.
Spreng was held in the Woodbury County Jail on bond.