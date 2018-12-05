SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on a felony drug charge, after police said he sought to sell methamphetamine.
Allen Price, 21, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department early Tuesday on the charge of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.
Court documents said Price was arrested just after midnight in the 2500 block of South Paxton Street, after he fled officers. He was found to be in possession of 19 grams of methamphetamine and a digital weighing scale.
Price was held in the Woodbury County Jail on bond. He has three prior convictions in 2016 and 2017 for possession of controlled substances.