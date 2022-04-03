 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man arrested on kidnapping, gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Saturday night on several felony charges, including kidnapping and firearms violations, following a shooting incident on Jackson Street. 

At around 4:08 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police officers received a shots-fired call at the 1800 block of Jackson Street. 

Police found a maroon Honda Odyssey with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood, according to a press release from the police department, as well as "multiple projectile impact holes" in a garage. 

Officers spoke to two witnesses who identified a man in the area carrying a black or gray "rifle style weapon." Police were led to the residence next door. 

Capri Rogers

Rogers

There they found 34-year-old Capri Rogers of Sioux City, identified as the man seen carrying the weapon, according to the press release. Rogers consented to a search of the residence, where police found a .22 caliber revolver and a black-and-gray shotgun. 

Officers also found a female inside the residence suffering multiple serious injuries, according to the press release. 

Rogers was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, a class A felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony; felony domestic assault; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class D felony; and reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor. 

He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $75,000 bond. 

