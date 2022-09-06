Sioux City man arrested on more than a dozen charges after fleeing police on motorized bicycle

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested on more than a dozen charges after leading police on a pursuit early Sunday morning.

Jesse Dean Helt, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on misdemeanor charges of serious eluding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, fifth-degree criminal mischief, operating without registration, no vehicle insurance, driving while license suspended, driving the wrong way, and three counts of failing to stop at a stop sign.

A criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court states that around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman observed Helt tampering with the driver's side of her vehicle. When the woman confronted Helt, he took off on a motorized bicycle.

Helt failed to stop for an officer, who was driving a squad car with both visual lights and audible sirens, on the city's east side. He continued to elude multiple fully equipped and marked units for one to two miles. The pursuit never exceeded 25 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

"The defendant was operating the motorized bicycle on the left hand side of the road for approximately 1-2 blocks, and nearly went head on with an oncoming patrol car," the complaint said.

After losing control of the motorized bicycle in the 2700 block of South St. Aubin Street, Helt ran on foot from officers. When Helt was apprehended, officers found a bag in Helt's right sock, which contained 2.44 grams of a green leafy substance that smelled of raw marijuana. A glass meth pipe, a metal marijuana pipe and a hatchet were also found concealed on Helt, according to the complaint.