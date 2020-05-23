Sioux City man arrested on robbery charge

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has arrested a man on a felony charge in connection to a robbery reported Friday.
Jade McDonald, 18, of Sioux City, was charged with first-degree robbery.
Police responded to a 12:33 p.m. Friday incident in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive, in which a boy said he was robbed by a man at gunpoint, Sgt. Jeremy McClure reported.
The boy gave a description of the man, and police later detained McDonald at a Morningside area home. McDonald was arrested and booked into Woodbury County Jail, and the investigation is continuing.
