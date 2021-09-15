Sioux City man arrested on warrants after high-speed chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leading police on another chase through the city.

A bench warrant was issued Tuesday for Seann Mackey, who was scheduled to stand trial on charges of eluding and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a March 2 chase in Sioux City. Mackey had bonded out of the Woodbury County Jail and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Sioux City police officer observed a car driving recklessly at 30th and Jackson streets and attempted to stop it before the driver sped away, running several stop signs. The ensuing chase reached speeds of 70 mph through residential neighborhoods before officers stopped the vehicle at Fieldcrest and War Eagle drives. Mackey ran from the vehicle, according to court documents, but gave himself up a short time later.

Mackey was arrested and found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine in one pocket and 3.8 grams in another. Another 6 grams of meth plus 2 grams of marijuana were found inside the vehicle along with four shotgun shells and seven 9mm rounds.