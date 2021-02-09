Sioux City man arrested with meth, pot after police chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after he was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana at the conclusion of a police pursuit.

Eastley Bolton Jr., 41, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $52,000 bond on charges of eluding, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Sioux City Police officers went to the area of 13th and Court streets at about 3 p.m. Monday looking for Bolton, who was wanted on warrants and was reported to be in a parked Oldsmobile 88. When officers attempted to box in the car, the driver sped away, and officers pursued.

Bolton was later located on foot in the 400 block of 21st Street and ran from police before he was apprehended in a back yard in possession of two baggies of meth weighing a total of 22.8 grams, a baggie of marijuana weighing 30.5 grams, a digital scale and empty baggies, the complaint said.