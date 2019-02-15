SIOUX CITY -- Police said a man was bitten by a Sioux City Police Department K-9 dog during an arrest Friday.
A department press release said the incident took place just after 2 p.m., after a traffic stop in the 600 block of Casselman Street. Police said several subjects were in a vehicle and didn't obey commands from officers to remain inside.
Officers requested assistance, and other officers responded to the incident. During the ensuing arrests, Shawn Denney, 49, of Sioux City, was bitten in the leg by the police dog, and he was taken to MercyOne - Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.
Denney was charged with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, which is a felony offense, and interference with official acts. Two women in the vehicle were arrested on misdemeanor charges.