Sioux City man booked on 17 charges including using kids to sell marijuana

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with using two children to help him complete a marijuana sale.

Darrell Hall, 19, was arrested Monday after admitting to police investigating numerous crimes at a trailer at 3290 N. Martha St. that he had given marijuana to an 11-year-old girl and her 10-year-old friend to help him complete a drug transaction.

According to court documents, Hall admitted that a 1-year-old child also was present during the sale. Hall was caring for the three children for their parents at the time, and he told police he is a regular caretaker for the kids.

Police who conducted a search warrant at the address on Feb. 18 seized large amounts of marijuana and cash. Hall said large amounts of marijuana had been delivered to the home and that he and a person who lives there sell it, court documents said.

Hall was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on 17 charges, including four counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18, three counts of using a minor in a drug trade, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of child endangerment.

He also was charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Hall is accused of having sexual contact with a female under age 12 on Feb. 16. Hall told police he was sexually attracted to the girl, but did not know she was under age 14, court documents said.

