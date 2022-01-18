 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man booked on one count of second-degree sexual abuse with girl under age 12

Police lights

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing a young girl 10 months ago has been arrested.

Jourdain St Cyr, 36, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Friday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Jourdain St Cyr mug

St Cyr

According to a complaint filed in May in Woodbury County District Court, St Cyr had sexual contact on March 3 with a girl who is under age 12. The girl told her mother it had happened while St Cyr was lying with her on a couch.

St Cyr initially told the mother that it was an accident that happened while he was playing with the girl, the complaint said. He later admitted he had touched the girl.

The incident was reported to police, and a warrant for St Cyr's arrest was issued in May.

