Sioux City man charged after high-speed chase ends in crash

According to court documents, a Sioux City police officer observed Hamilton driving a GMC Envoy that had been reported stolen on Sunday. At approximately 1:06 a.m. Monday, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle at 17th and Nebraska streets. The driver refused to stop and sped away. The vehicle was observed on Court Street from 21st to 25th streets traveling at speeds above 80 mph. The driver eluded officers until crashing the SUV in the 2800 block of Grandview Boulevard.