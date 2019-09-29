SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly passed a number of stolen checks.
According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old William Sisemore, listed as a transient of Sioux City, was arrested Sept. 27 on fraud and drug charges after he repeatedly used stolen checks in July and August.
Sisemore wrote and passed the checks at various Sioux City businesses and banks during various periods in July and August, to the tune of more than $1,400. He used stolen identification to pass the checks.
Sioux City Police Officers were sent to an alley behind 1304 23rd St. during the afternoon of Sept. 27 for a report of shots fired. Detectives were already trying to find Sisemore, who was located inside a garage during the incident.
While with police at the scene, Sisemore reportedly took a phone and a baggie of methamphetamine out of his pocket and tried to toss it and stomp on it before he was stopped.
Though he admitted to using stolen identification and filling out the checks, Sisemore denied actually signing them.
Sisemore faces three charges of forgery, a class D felony, a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and a third-degree theft charge, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $7,000 bond.