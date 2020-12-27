Sioux City man charged in connection with I-29 crash in stolen truck

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has been charged in connection with an early Sunday morning crash on Interstate 29 in a stolen truck.
At around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the Monona County communications center received a call of a crash with injuries and possible shots fired at the 118 mile marker of I-29, according to a press release from the Monona County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities found that a motorcycle and pickup truck had collided and determined that a subject had fired a gun at another vehicle while traveling down the interstate.
The driver of the truck had fled the scene. It was later reported that a pickup had been stolen from a nearby farm. That particular pickup, however, was found wrecked a short distance from the farm.
The suspect then went to another residence where he stole another truck and fled.
The suspect, Jayme R. Powell, 39, of Sioux City, was arrested in Sioux City in possession of the stolen pickup.
Powell has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft and was held in the Monona County Jail. An investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.
The Monona County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, the Sioux City Police Department, the Onawa Police Department, the Mapleton Police Department, the Monona County Attorney's Office, Whiting Fire Rescue, Wings Air-Care and the Burgess Health Center Ambulance.