Sioux City man charged in fatal shooting found guilty of manslaughter

SIOUX CITY -- Lawrence Canady turned to one of his defense attorneys and shared a smile, knowing he wouldn't be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Charged with first-degree murder for aiding and abetting in the May 1 shooting death of Martez Harrison outside a Sioux City bar, Canady faced a potential sentence of life in prison without parole, if found guilty.

A Woodbury County on Thursday jury found Canady guilty, but of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony carrying a 10-year prison sentence. He also was found guilty of willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault, which carry sentences of five years and one year, respectively. Canady, 21, of Sioux City, faces a maximum of 16 years in prison if the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively. A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled.

"We think the jury gave a just verdict," said Michael Jacobsma, one of Canady's two attorneys. "We argued and felt he was not guilty of any homicide. Obviously, he's relieved that he's not facing a life sentence with no parole."

Members of Harrison's family left the courthouse after declining to comment on the verdict.

Canady was charged with waiting along with Dwight Evans outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., for Harrison. When Harrison's girlfriend arrived outside the bar to pick him up, Canady punched her in the face, telling her it was revenge for Harrison assaulting a friend's girlfriend. Harrison and Canady began fighting in the street before Harrison fell to the ground.

Court documents say that while Harrison was down, Evans fired a shot into Harrison's flank, then fired a second, fatal shot into his chest. Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head after the second shot before fleeing on foot with Evans.

Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Police arrested Evans and Canady hours after the shooting.

Canady was initially charged with only willful injury and serious assault, but Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves in July added the murder charge after additional investigation into the shooting.

Jacobsma, of Orange City, Iowa, filed notice that Canady acted in self-defense and defense of others.

Evans, 17, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Woodbury County District Court.

Canady could face an additional five years in prison from a 2019 case in which he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting at Riverview Apartments. Canady received a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years' probation in that case. After Canady was charged in Harrison's shooting, prosecutors filed a motion asking a judge to revoke his probation and enforce the five-year prison sentence. That motion is pending.

