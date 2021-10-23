Sioux City man charged in Friday afternoon convenience store robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree robbery following a Friday afternoon incident at the K and K Quick Corner convenience store.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Jaden Cline, 19, Sioux City, entered the business at 1401 Court St. around 1:41 p.m. on Friday and threatened the clerk by insinuating that he had a gun. Police say that Cline then stole money and tobacco products before fleeing the store.

“Thanks to several witnesses providing information to investigating officers, the suspect was located in (a) house in the 1400 block of Court St.,” Sioux City Police said in a press release.

Following his arrest, Cline was booked in Woodbury County jail.

