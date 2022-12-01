 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man charged in gunpoint robbery pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY -- One of two Sioux City men charged with robbing two women at gunpoint has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Jocquan McCloud, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree theft, which was amended from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. The theft charge carries a 10-year prison sentence, whereas the prison sentence for first-degree robbery is 25 years. No sentence was spelled out in the plea agreement. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 1 in Woodbury County District Court.

Jocquan McCloud mug

McCloud

A charge of second-degree theft will be dismissed.

In the plea agreement, McCloud admitted that on July 6 he was in the bedroom of an apartment in the 3100 block of Transit Avenue with the women when Kemo Levi entered and stole a cell phone and a purse. McCloud aided and abetted the theft by blocking the bedroom door.

According to documents previously filed in the case, Levi threatened the women with a handgun.

Police located McCloud and Levi later and found the women's property in a vehicle Levi had been driving. Police also found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, and Levi's ex-girlfriend told officers she had seen Levi with it.

Levi, 27, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm and is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 10.

