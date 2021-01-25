Sioux City man charged in Jan. 1 homicide pleads not guilty to murder

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested everyone they believe was involved in firing gunshots into a Morningside house and killing an 18-year-old girl on Jan. 1.
Investigators are continuing efforts to determine how the suspects obtained the guns. They also continue to search for two of the three guns believed to have been used in the shooting and anyone who may have helped move or hide them.
"If they're giving aid in concealing these weapons or hiding evidence, they run the risk of going to jail, too," Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
Three young men have been charged in the incident, in which Mia Kritis was killed and three others were hurt after at least 27 shots were fired into the house at 2637 Walker St., where 20-25 people were attending a party just after midnight on Jan. 1.
Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, entered a written plea of not guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm -- all charges related to the shooting. He also pleaded not guilty to being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon -- charges stemming from his Jan. 3 arrest and before he and the 9mm handgun he was carrying were linked to the homicide.
Morales' brother, Carlos Morales, 18, and Anthony Bauer, 18, both of Sioux City, also have been charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Both have yet to be arraigned.
All three remain in custody and would face mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder. The other charges carry prison sentences ranging from five to 10 years in prison.
According to court documents, the three forced a person to enter the house before they opened fire with two handguns and an assault-style rifle. Court documents did not say who fired which weapon.
McClure said investigators have yet to determine where the firearms came from. Anyone who wishes to legally buy a handgun in Iowa must be at least 21, and 18 or older to buy other guns such as the rifle used in the shooting. All three suspects would have been ineligible to buy handguns, and Christopher Morales also was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.