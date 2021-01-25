Sioux City man charged in Jan. 1 homicide pleads not guilty to murder

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested everyone they believe was involved in firing gunshots into a Morningside house and killing an 18-year-old girl on Jan. 1.

Investigators are continuing efforts to determine how the suspects obtained the guns. They also continue to search for two of the three guns believed to have been used in the shooting and anyone who may have helped move or hide them.

"If they're giving aid in concealing these weapons or hiding evidence, they run the risk of going to jail, too," Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

Three young men have been charged in the incident, in which Mia Kritis was killed and three others were hurt after at least 27 shots were fired into the house at 2637 Walker St., where 20-25 people were attending a party just after midnight on Jan. 1.