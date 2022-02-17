Sioux City man charged in road rage incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody for an alleged road rage incident in which his is accused of pointing a gun at a fellow motorist and threatening to kill him.

Sioux City police were notified of the incident at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, when, according to court documents, Chad Hendrickson pointed a handgun at another motorist while they were northbound on Pierce Street and said, "I will blow your head off."

Police who stopped Hendrickson found him in possession of a .38-caliber handgun, 0.08 grams of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue.

Hendrickson was arrested on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000.

