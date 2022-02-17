 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City man charged in road rage incident

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody for an alleged road rage incident in which his is accused of pointing a gun at a fellow motorist and threatening to kill him.

Sioux City police were notified of the incident at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, when, according to court documents, Chad Hendrickson pointed a handgun at another motorist while they were northbound on Pierce Street and said, "I will blow your head off."

Chad Hendrickson mug

Hendrickson

Police who stopped Hendrickson found him in possession of a .38-caliber handgun, 0.08 grams of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue.

Hendrickson was arrested on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News