Sioux City man charged in Saturday morning armed robbery at convenience store
Sioux City man charged in Saturday morning armed robbery at convenience store

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged in a Saturday morning armed robbery at a convenience store. 

Sioux City Police Officers responded to a robbery call at Select Mart, 623 14th St., at 10:52 a.m. Saturday. A man had threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The clerk retreated to a back room and the suspect fled the area in a vehicle without getting any cash, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. 

Officers arrested Franky M. Corral, 24, of Sioux City and charged him with first-degree robbery and going armed with intent. The gun used in the robbery was found in his vehicle. 

Corral was treated at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for a self-inflicted laceration before being taken to the Woodbury County Jail. 

