Sioux City man charged in shooting sentenced to 10 years prison
Sioux City man charged in shooting sentenced to 10 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who a jury acquitted of attempted murder was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for three less-serious charges in the case and two unrelated thefts.

Tracy Smith, 25, had been found guilty of carrying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm. Prior to his June trial in Woodbury County District Court, Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.

Tracy Smith mugshot -- newest

Smith

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson sentenced Smith to five years in prison for the gun charges and another five years for two counts of second-degree theft in the two separate cases. Smith was ordered to pay restitution of $3,616 to Menards and $2,553 to Fleet Farm, both in Sioux City.

Smith was accused of firing several shots with a 9mm handgun at the driver of a vehicle while stopped at Third and Myrtle streets on May 11, 2020. At least three shots struck the vehicle, but the driver was not injured.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial, jurors found Smith not guilty of attempted murder and three other charges.

Two other men also were initially charged in the shooting, but charges were later dropped.

