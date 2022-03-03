Sioux City man charged in standoff pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A man whose actions triggered an armed standoff with Sioux City police pleaded not guilty Thursday to gun and assault charges.

Emanuel Pleitez, 36, of Sioux City, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons and two counts of assault on a peace officer. He is charged in four of the five counts with being habitual offender, an enhancement that increases prison sentences to 15 years for each charge.

Pleitez' trial was scheduled for April 26. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

He was arrested at the conclusion of a Feb. 10 standoff with police near 12th Street and Grandview Boulevard. Police said that Pleitez, who was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle, told the officer who was driving that he had a gun and threatened to harm himself and the officer.

The officer pulled over, requested backup assistance and exited the vehicle. After another officer arrived on the scene, they observed Pleitez, who was still handcuffed behind his back, armed with a subcompact-style handgun. The officers backed away while more officers arrived and surrounded the car.

Negotiators spent nearly an hour trying to convince Pleitez to drop the weapon. He eventually fired a shot that struck the interior of the vehicle and a second shot that hit the rear passenger window before he tried to climb out. Police fired a gas irritant similar to pepper spray into the car, and Pleitez surrendered.

No officers fired their weapons during the standoff.

Pleitez was initially in custody as a suspect in connection with a Jan. 30 robbery in Sioux City.

