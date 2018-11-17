Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is suspected in the Friday night stabbing of his roommate in Morningside. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 10:06 p.m. Friday, officers were called to 1520 S St. Aubin St. for a stabbing. Police found 37-year-old Michael Engelman suffering a single stab wound to his upper chest. The suspect, Oracio Alderete-Hamilton, was still on scene, and was charged with aggravated assault. 

The stabbing is believed to have resulted from an argument between Alderete-Hamilton and Engelman, who lived together. Engelman's injuries are not considered serious or life-threatening. 

Alderete-Hamilton was taken to the Woodbury County Jail and held on $2,000 bond. 

