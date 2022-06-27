 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man charged with arson in vehicle fire case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Monday in connection with a vehicle fire.

Shaw-Keem Goodman

Goodman

Shaw-Keem Goodman, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree arson, a class B felony.

At 12:56 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Sioux City Police Department were notified of a car on fire in a garage in the 1800 block of Virginia Street.

According to a statement from the police department, witnesses reported seeing three people next to the garage when the fire was reported. Officers found the subjects a short distance away and detained them, as it had been determined that arson was the cause of the fire.

The other two individuals were released without charges. 

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
