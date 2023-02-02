SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting another man with a baseball bat and taking a pair of shoes.

Julian McClain is suspected in the Jan. 22 attack on the man in a motel room at 1910 Court St.

According to court documents, McClain and another man forced their way into the room, hit the man with a bat, causing a cut to his head, and left with the shoes. A surveillance video showed McClain entering the room while trying to conceal the bat. Seconds later, McClain left the room swinging the bat around and his accomplice holding a pair of white shoes.

McClain, 46, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and going armed with intent. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

After his arrest, he admitted to police there was a dispute over the shoes and he had brought a bat to the motel, but said he was invited into the room and didn't assault the victim, court documents said.