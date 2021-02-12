Sioux City man charged with attempted murder for firing arrows at officers

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of shooting arrows at police during a December standoff has been charged with attempted murder.

An arrest warrant was served Thursday on Mitchell Smith, 47, who was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $100,000.

On Dec. 1, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Rustin Street, where a man reportedly had threatened a neighbor's wife.

Two officers who responded to the call spoke with the neighbor, who told them that Smith had mentioned something about a bow and arrow, according to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court. Officers saw Smith, who they said appeared agitated and upset, walk around the side of a house and toss a piece of broken lawn chair in their direction without looking back. As he entered the back door of his house, he told one of the officers that he'd "have an arrow for him" if the officer entered his house.