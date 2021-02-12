Sioux City man charged with attempted murder for firing arrows at officers

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of shooting arrows at police during a December standoff has been charged with attempted murder.
An arrest warrant was served Thursday on Mitchell Smith, 47, who was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $100,000.
On Dec. 1, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Rustin Street, where a man reportedly had threatened a neighbor's wife.
Two officers who responded to the call spoke with the neighbor, who told them that Smith had mentioned something about a bow and arrow, according to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court. Officers saw Smith, who they said appeared agitated and upset, walk around the side of a house and toss a piece of broken lawn chair in their direction without looking back. As he entered the back door of his house, he told one of the officers that he'd "have an arrow for him" if the officer entered his house.
After the two officers walked to the front of the house and were discussing whether they should leave, the complaint said, the neighbor told one of the officers he saw Smith outside with a bow and arrow. One of the officers was walking to his patrol car to leave when he saw Smith walking toward the front of the house holding a compound bow with an arrow notched in it.
Smith fired the arrow over the head of the officer, who said it was close enough that he could hear it. The officers drove about a block away and pulled over when Smith fired a second arrow, which hit the roof of a house near them, the complaint said.
The officers took cover and called for backup. Other officers arrived and attempted to make contact with Smith, who walked into and out of his home. He fired a third arrow that struck the roof of a house and an hour later shot a fourth arrow, which fell in the street.
Officers and the SWAT team eventually deployed and took custody of Smith in a garage after subduing him with nonlethal munitions and chemical agents.
Smith, who police said was known to have a history of mental health issues, was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for medical treatment and evaluation.