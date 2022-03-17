Sioux City man charged with attempted murder in Ingleside Ave. shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Monday at a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement Thursday that Carlos D. Mejia, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, willful jury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

At 1:50 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a burglary to the residence. The caller stated a subject armed with a knife broke into his home and he fired a shot at her.

According to the statement, Mejia arranged for an adult female victim to come to his residence to get money from him to purchase methamphetamine. When the victim arrived, she sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia, however, sent that woman away and asked for the victim.

When the victim came to the door, Mejia beckoned her inside where he was waiting in the kitchen. He fired one bullet from a gun as she tried to flee, according to the statement.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, which she sought treatment for at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. She is recovering at home, according to the statement.

Mejia is being held at the Woodbury County Jail.

