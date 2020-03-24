Sioux City man charged with attempted murder in near-northside home invasion

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with attempted murder, along with other felonies, related to a home invasion that took place in a near-northside residence Sunday night.
In addition to attempted murder, Littlehawk Eagleelk, 35, was charged with first degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police responded to the report of a burglary. The victim told investigators that a woman and two men entered his home, struck him in the head with a shotgun, and stole several items.
At 9:55 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building. Officers were able to determine that the same subjects were involved in this incident.
