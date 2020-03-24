You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man charged with attempted murder in near-northside home invasion
Sioux City man charged with attempted murder in near-northside home invasion

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with attempted murder, along with other felonies, related to a home invasion that took place in a near-northside residence Sunday night.

littlehawk eagleelk

In addition to attempted murder, Littlehawk Eagleelk, 35, was charged with first degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.  

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police responded to the report of a burglary. The victim told investigators that a woman and two men entered his home, struck him in the head with a shotgun, and stole several items.

At 9:55 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building. Officers were able to determine that the same subjects were involved in this incident.

Eagleelk was located in Sioux City and taken into custody on Monday.  

Anyone with information on this case can call the Sioux city Police Department at 712-279-6440 or 712-258-TIPS (8477).

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
