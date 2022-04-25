Sioux City man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- One person is in custody after a late Saturday stabbing near downtown Sioux City.

The victim was bleeding profusely from a stab wound that had severed an artery in his right arm when he was found at 8:39 p.m. in the parking lot at Save A Lot grocery store, 1730 Pierce St. The victim lost consciousness until Sunday.

According to court documents, the victim identified the stabbing suspect as Joseph McCauley, a man who had stayed with him for several days until the victim kicked him out.

Police located McCauley at 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 16th and Douglas streets, wearing clothing that matched a description provided by the victim.

Officers found a spring-loaded, double-edged knife in his backpack, along with three shotgun shells. He also had 1 gram of marijuana folded up in his left sock.

During an interview after his arrest, McCauley, 34, who was listed in court documents as a transient, admitted to attempting to assault the victim in retaliation for a previous assault between the victim and a third party.

McCauley was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of attempted murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of ammunition, going armed with intent and third-offense possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

