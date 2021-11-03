 Skip to main content
Sioux City man charged with beating man's head with bat during robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody, charged with beating another man's head with a baseball bat during an October robbery.

Thomas White, 38, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas White mugshot

White

He is charged in connection with an Oct. 20 incident in which a man was beaten outside his apartment building in the 600 block of 13th Street. According to court documents, the man was walking down the street at about 4:36 a.m., when White and another man confronted him and chased him. The victim made it to the front door of his apartment complex, where he was kicked by the man with White.

Surveillance video showed White strike the man in the head with a bat while the other man was stomping on the victim's head. The two then took the victim's backpack and hat, court documents said.

The victim suffered a concussion and needed eight staples to close a cut on the top of his head and four staples for a cut on the back of his head.

Police officers who searched White while taking him into custody at 14th Street and Grandview Boulevard found two small baggies of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with meth residue in his pockets.

