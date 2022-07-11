 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man charged with breaking bones in mother's face

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is charged with punching his mother in the face, causing injuries that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kevin Maas assaulted his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person.

Maas' mother offered him money for a cab, but he hit her and tried to strangle her. Maas fled before police arrived.

The 74-year-old woman was admitted to the intensive care unit at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where she was treated for a left orbital fracture, multiple broken cheek and nasal bones and a head bleed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Maas on Wednesday, and he was located on Friday sleeping inside a tent behind Little Caesar's pizza in the 2900 block of Gordon Drive. Maas attempted to flee and push past a police officer, but he was subdued and arrested.

Maas, 51, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and interference with official acts. His bond was set at $50,000.

