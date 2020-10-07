Sioux City man charged with committing string of burglaries

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man suspected of committing a string of residential burglaries has been arrested.

Hoksida Swisher, 25, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on three counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Swisher is charged with breaking into a residence in the 2400 block of West Fifth Street on Aug. 5 while the occupant was at work and stealing several items, some of which were recovered from Swisher's home after police executed a search warrant. Swisher admitted to taking the items and giving some of them to his brother to sell at pawn shops, according to court documents.

Swisher is suspected of breaking into a neighbor's residence in the 1300 block of Summit Street on Sept. 16 after the resident had been gone for two weeks. He and two others kicked in the back door and stole items from inside. When the victim returned, he noticed his items in Swisher's yard, confronted him and recovered some of his property. Other items were found in a garbage can in front of Swisher's home, court documents said.