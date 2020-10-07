 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man charged with committing string of burglaries
View Comments

Sioux City man charged with committing string of burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man suspected of committing a string of residential burglaries has been arrested.

Hoksida Swisher, 25, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on three counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Swisher is charged with breaking into a residence in the 2400 block of West Fifth Street on Aug. 5 while the occupant was at work and stealing several items, some of which were recovered from Swisher's home after police executed a search warrant. Swisher admitted to taking the items and giving some of them to his brother to sell at pawn shops, according to court documents.

Swisher is suspected of breaking into a neighbor's residence in the 1300 block of Summit Street on Sept. 16 after the resident had been gone for two weeks. He and two others kicked in the back door and stole items from inside. When the victim returned, he noticed his items in Swisher's yard, confronted him and recovered some of his property. Other items were found in a garbage can in front of Swisher's home, court documents said.

Swisher also is charged with breaking into an apartment at the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., on Sept. 21 and stealing a television, makeup bag and two pairs of shoes. Surveillance cameras showed Swisher and two accomplices leaving the building with the stolen items. The TV was later sold at a pawn shop.

Also arrested Monday and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Sept. 21 incident were Chadron Swisher, 36, and Corderro Hemmelman, 29, both of Sioux City.

+2 
Chadron Swisher mugshot

Chadron Swisher

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
+2 
Corderro Hemmelman mugshot

Hemmelman

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
+2 
Hoksida Swisher mugshot

Hoksida Swisher

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News