Sioux City man charged with entering U.S. Capitol waives preliminary hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A Sioux City man charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has waived a preliminary hearing in his case and will remain on pretrial release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey on Thursday reviewed the conditions of release for Kenneth Rader, reminding him that he is prohibited from possessing any controlled substances. Harvey scheduled a status hearing for April 5 in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Rader, 53, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

He appeared at the brief hearing, which took place in Washington, D.C., via a Zoom video conference with his attorney, federal public defender Brad Hansen.

Rader also must clear up a Dakota County arrest warrant, in which he is wanted for failing to appear in court for a Jan. 19 sentencing hearing on a criminal mischief charge stemming from a Sept. 13 incident in which he drove across a soybean field near Jackson and caused less than $500 in crop losses.

The FBI arrested Rader Jan. 20 in Sioux City in connection on his federal charges. He was released from custody later that day.

Rader is charged with illegally entering the Capitol during the insurrection, in which hundreds of supporters of former president Donald Trump were protesting the results of the November 2020 election in which Joe Biden had defeated Trump. The mob gathered outside the Capitol before hundreds of protesters broke into the building in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral college results declaring Biden the winner.

According to court documents, security footage shows Rader, dressed in a blue "Trump 2020" hoodie, entering the Capitol through the Senate wing door that had already been broken by protesters. Once inside, Rader stood near a broken window, spoke with several unidentified men and then exited, spending about three minutes inside the Capitol.

Just two days after the insurrection, a family member tipped the FBI to Rader's alleged participation in the event, telling agents that Rader had shared videos of himself on the Capitol grounds and inside the building.

A complaint filed Jan. 11 said the FBI confirmed Rader's presence in Washington through cellphone records and video footage of him inside the Capitol. In an interview with FBI agents, two of Rader's relatives identified him as the person shown in screen shots of the video footage and in a photo taken outside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Rader told FBI agents during a September interview that he had attended the Jan. 6 rally but never entered the Capitol.

