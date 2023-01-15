 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man charged with first-degree murder after north side shooting

Sioux City Police Detective Paul Yaneff talks about how fentanyl cases are increasing in the city.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed on the north side Saturday night. 

At 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to 3319 Nebraska St. for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. The woman was pleading for help, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. 

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, the victim -- Sarah Zoelle --   called 911 and said her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. During the call, a 911 dispatcher "heard a sound consistent with a gunshot on the phone," according to the complaint. 

Self then picked up the phone and said to the dispatcher, "I shot her." 

Austyn Self

Self

On arrival officers found Zoelle suffering a gunshot wound and still holding a 6-month-old child in her arms. A 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were also in the house, according to the criminal complaint. 

Zoelle was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Self, 23, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. 

