Sioux City man charged with first-degree murder after north side shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed on the north side Saturday night.

At 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to 3319 Nebraska St. for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. The woman was pleading for help, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, the victim -- Sarah Zoelle -- called 911 and said her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. During the call, a 911 dispatcher "heard a sound consistent with a gunshot on the phone," according to the complaint.

Self then picked up the phone and said to the dispatcher, "I shot her."

On arrival officers found Zoelle suffering a gunshot wound and still holding a 6-month-old child in her arms. A 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were also in the house, according to the criminal complaint.

Zoelle was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Self, 23, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment.