Sioux City man charged with gunpoint robbery

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a Sioux City convenience store in June.

Asa Starr, 18, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Friday on charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $250,000.

Starr is charged with the June 27 robbery of a woman while she was filling her car with gas at Select-Mart, 4103 Floyd Blvd.

According to court documents, the woman was at the gas pump when a car pulled up beside her, and Starr got out of the passenger side, approached her and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun. The woman initially grabbed the gun and struggled with Starr before complying with his demands for not only her credit card, but a bag inside her vehicle. The woman complied out of fear for the safety of her children inside her vehicle, court documents said.

Starr got back into the car and fled into Plymouth County, where, according to court documents, he fired the gun at another person after discarding some of the stolen items at the person's property. Starr was seen burying what was believed to be a pistol in a dirt pile at a third location, and police retrieved a .25-caliber handgun from the location on Wednesday.

Starr is scheduled to be sentenced July 25 for a November 2020 break-in and robbery at a Sioux City home in which he threatened the occupant with a gun and stole televisions and a video game system. Starr pleaded guilty in May to second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.