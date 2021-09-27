 Skip to main content
Sioux City man charged with having sex with child
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Juan Pablo-Hernandez mugshot

Pablo-Hernandez

Juan Pablo-Hernandez, 43, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Friday on two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and lascivious acts with a child. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Pablo-Hernandez had sex with the girl on two occasions between July 18 and Sept. 4 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Douglas Street. During an interview with police, Pablo-Hernandez admitted to having sex and other sexual contact with the girl, according to the complaint.

