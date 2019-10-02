SIOUX CITY -- A 25-year-old Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday and charged with having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Alan Gurneau was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a single count of third-degree sexual abuse. His bond was set at $10,000.
According to a complaint filed in the case, Gurneau admitted touching the girl, whom he considered his girlfriend, and leaving hickies on her on Sept. 25 while they were in his bedroom at his home in the 800 block of 34th Street. Gurneau also told police he had touched the girl about a month earlier.