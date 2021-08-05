 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man charged with hitting woman with bat, setting fire to clothes
0 Comments

Sioux City man charged with hitting woman with bat, setting fire to clothes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and setting fire to a pile of her clothes.

Martez Langston mugshot

Langston

Martez Langston, 29, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with domestic abuse assault and third-degree arson.

According to court documents, Langston hit the woman three times in the ribs with an aluminum baseball bat and punched her in the face on July 13. He is also accused of pouring lighter fluid or gasoline on a pile of the woman's clothes on the back porch of their home and setting it on fire. The fire damaged siding on the back side of the house. Langston also dumped a bucket of water on the woman's head, court documents said.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio to Cuomo: 'Get the hell out.'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News