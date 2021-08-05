Sioux City man charged with hitting woman with bat, setting fire to clothes

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and setting fire to a pile of her clothes.
Martez Langston, 29, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with domestic abuse assault and third-degree arson.
According to court documents, Langston hit the woman three times in the ribs with an aluminum baseball bat and punched her in the face on July 13. He is also accused of pouring lighter fluid or gasoline on a pile of the woman's clothes on the back porch of their home and setting it on fire. The fire damaged siding on the back side of the house. Langston also dumped a bucket of water on the woman's head, court documents said.
